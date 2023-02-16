Crypto International Trading Down 1.3% This Week (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Crypto International token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto International has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $162,474.40 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto International Profile

Crypto International’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.44950098 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $219,257.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

