CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading Down 5.2%

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 37,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 333,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

LAW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $510.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 222.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

