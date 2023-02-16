CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Shares Up 45.5%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK – Get Rating) shares shot up 45.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 422,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 407% from the average session volume of 83,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

CurrencyWorks Trading Up 8.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

CurrencyWorks Company Profile



CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. It offers business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services comprises product vision and road-mapping, program development and project management, and product development and testing services; customer development services, such as customer discovery and scoping and product commercialization and support; business launch; and post-business launch support services.

