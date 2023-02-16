Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 2.2 %

Dada Nexus stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 16.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

