Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO traded up $11.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.00. 2,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Daily Journal has a 52 week low of $236.01 and a 52 week high of $336.84.

Institutional Trading of Daily Journal

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 140.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Daily Journal by 72.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Daily Journal by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Daily Journal by 539.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Daily Journal by 47.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.