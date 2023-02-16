Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.70 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00003273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.15 or 0.00426616 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000096 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,029.73 or 0.28252099 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

