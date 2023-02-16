Desjardins Increases Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$68.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

AGGZF remained flat at $40.14 on Thursday. 170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $40.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

