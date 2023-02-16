Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Announces None Dividend of $0.89

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 143.1% annually over the last three years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.64. 3,403,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,752,825. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

