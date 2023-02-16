Devro (LON:DVO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $232.33

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 232.33 ($2.82) and traded as high as GBX 308.50 ($3.74). Devro shares last traded at GBX 307 ($3.73), with a volume of 254,975 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of Devro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 307.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.84. The company has a market capitalization of £542.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,918.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

