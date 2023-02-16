DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Price Down 5.2%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) fell 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $8.98. 1,037,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,453,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRH. Compass Point decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 563,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 204,604 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,438,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 144,201 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,624,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 39,572 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

