DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.86 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.28-0.29 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.46.

DigitalOcean stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,711,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,789. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 369,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 352,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $6,827,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

