Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Brett R. Whitmire Sells 1,989 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,989 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $188,994.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,474.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Diodes Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.83. 126,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,890. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Diodes by 111.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

