Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $270.15

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 270.15 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 328 ($3.98). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 318 ($3.86), with a volume of 228,129 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.07) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,663.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 303.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 270.47.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

