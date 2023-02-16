Donald E. Jr. Souders Sells 13,694 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 13,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $363,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,247.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Unity Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ UNTY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $26.66. 7,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 950,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after acquiring an additional 56,625 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 290,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

UNTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

