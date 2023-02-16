Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) PT Raised to GBX 700 at Credit Suisse Group

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 625 ($7.59) to GBX 700 ($8.50) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Drax Group from GBX 850 ($10.32) to GBX 900 ($10.92) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.38) to GBX 850 ($10.32) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.53) to GBX 1,050 ($12.75) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital started coverage on Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of Drax Group stock remained flat at $7.80 during trading on Thursday. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

About Drax Group

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

