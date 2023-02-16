DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 588,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
DT Midstream Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DTM traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 949,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,164. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
DT Midstream Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.
DT Midstream Company Profile
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DT Midstream (DTM)
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.