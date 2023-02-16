DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 588,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 949,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,164. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several research firms recently commented on DTM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

