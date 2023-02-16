Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Shares Up 0.7%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.50. 160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.
Dufry Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74.
Dufry Company Profile
Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
