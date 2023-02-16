Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Boosts Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351,899 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up approximately 36.0% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. owned about 0.25% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $222,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,286,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,804 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,273,506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $418,792,000 after purchasing an additional 248,858 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 4,025,638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $217,183,000 after purchasing an additional 292,636 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $134,902,000 after acquiring an additional 190,769 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 393,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $66.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

