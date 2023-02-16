Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Up 12.8% in January

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,850,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 13,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.
Dynavax Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.12. 1,370,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,544. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.
Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies
In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dynavax Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
See Also
