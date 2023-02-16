E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 24,959 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,959 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.54.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.37. 77,324,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,944,422. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.28 and a 200-day moving average of $212.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

