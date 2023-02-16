E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 26,000 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 928,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. NIO makes up approximately 1.4% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIO by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in NIO by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 269,607 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIO by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of NIO by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 638,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 126,300 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. 16,564,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,348,246. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

