E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 261,681 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,681 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 3.1% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of SEA worth $33,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 46.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,468 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 23.8% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,411,798 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $135,181,000 after acquiring an additional 464,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SEA by 251.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,834 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 31,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

NYSE SE traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,071. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

