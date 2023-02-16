E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after buying an additional 667,656 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,316,000 after purchasing an additional 525,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

EL traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.96. The stock had a trading volume of 323,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,501. The company has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.18.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

