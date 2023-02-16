E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 286,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in XPeng by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 6,414,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,738,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.78. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $959.23 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

