E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,237 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises 0.6% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 768,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,258. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

