Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Raised by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $362,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4,183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Eaton by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.47. 324,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,636. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

