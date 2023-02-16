eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

eBay Stock Down 1.7 %

eBay Profile

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $48.83. 735,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,973. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $60.38.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

