Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.
Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance
Shares of EW traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.92. 2,071,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,938. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
