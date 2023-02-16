Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Shares of EW traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.92. 2,071,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,938. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

