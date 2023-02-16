eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Craig Hallum lowered eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. eGain has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $250.71 million, a PE ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. eGain had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 89,158 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in eGain by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in eGain during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

