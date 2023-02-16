EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.00

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.10 ($0.32), with a volume of 533048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.60 ($0.32).

EKF Diagnostics Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of £118.74 million, a PE ratio of 1,330.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.52.

EKF Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. EKF Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

