Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $423,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

NYSE LLY opened at $335.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $318.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $234.00 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

