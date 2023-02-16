ELIS Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $30.34 million and approximately $1,729.69 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00043993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028973 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00219320 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,856.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14863615 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,716.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

