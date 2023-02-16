ELIS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,670.82 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $31.21 million and $1,670.82 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00018587 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00215744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,488.58 or 0.99956849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14863615 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,716.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.