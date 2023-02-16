Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 23,898 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,898 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.55%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 24,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.47 per share, for a total transaction of $856,855.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,855.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 24,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.47 per share, for a total transaction of $856,855.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,855.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $89,767.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $997,757 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

