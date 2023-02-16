Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Cadence Bank makes up about 2.0% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. 320,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,145. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.