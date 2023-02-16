Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $6.76 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. M&T Bank makes up approximately 3.1% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.05. 175,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,428. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.47 and its 200 day moving average is $167.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

