Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,695 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,669 shares during the quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.63% of Farmers National Banc worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the second quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy Carney bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,443 shares in the company, valued at $971,460.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,601 shares of company stock valued at $142,514. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FMNB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.28. 17,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,226. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $486.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

