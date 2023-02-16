Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,032 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.13. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 36.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at $917,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.