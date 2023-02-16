Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 26,616 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,616 shares during the period. Macatawa Bank comprises approximately 2.6% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 1.81% of Macatawa Bank worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,007,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 154,486 shares in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MCBC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.73. 4,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $367.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.67. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

(Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.