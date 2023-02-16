EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Update

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 703,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.76. 294,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,261. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.02.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,867,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after acquiring an additional 264,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,886,000 after buying an additional 225,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after acquiring an additional 203,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

