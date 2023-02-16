Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $178,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after buying an additional 429,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $196.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.66.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.91.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

