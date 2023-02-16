Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,810,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 518,296 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of U.S. Bancorp worth $193,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Shares of USB opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

