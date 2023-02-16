Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Update

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,700 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 347,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Enzo Biochem Stock Performance
ENZ remained flat at $1.28 on Thursday. 17,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,461. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.87. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 12.6% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
