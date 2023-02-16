Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51), RTT News reports. Equinix had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix updated its FY 2023 guidance to $30.79-$31.64 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Equinix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $719.76. 326,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,790. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $699.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.20. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $775.89.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

