Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in January

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,800 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 208,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Essential Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of EEYUF remained flat at $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,351. Essential Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It operates through the Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton, and Corporate segments. The ECWS segment offers completion, production services and comprises fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

