Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $22.52 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.14 billion and $266.68 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $22.52 or 0.00090489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,882.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.53 or 0.00416069 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013445 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.00661254 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00540993 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000758 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004017 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00171965 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00188246 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,285,363 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
