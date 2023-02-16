Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 297,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 485.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Evonik Industries stock remained flat at $21.26 during midday trading on Thursday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $33.51.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

