Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSRGet Rating) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.55 and last traded at $117.55. Approximately 25 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.02%.

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment consists of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

