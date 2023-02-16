Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,821.36

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,821.36 ($34.25) and traded as high as GBX 3,013 ($36.57). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,969 ($36.04), with a volume of 1,369,403 shares.

EXPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,827 ($34.32) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Experian to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($39.45) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.35) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,996.17 ($36.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,504.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,916.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,822.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

