Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,149 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.38. 3,910,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,514,291. The stock has a market cap of $479.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

